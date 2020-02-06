Baaghi 3 Trailer: Dear Tiger Shroff, it's time to leave this crap franchise in the cave

After literally being crowned twice as a flop franchise, the much enthusiastic makers of Baaghi 3, dropped the action packed trailer featuring Tiger Shroff alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. While we do like the idea of trying till you succeed, sometimes the good lies in pulling the plug on something that’s beyond your grasp, for instance a good script and great acting.
The three minute forty two seconds long trailer can be summarised as a revenge drama with the narrative of a rescue operation from Syria – similar to movies like Airlift or Tiger Zinda Hai. While the idea seems simple, the makers must’ve definitely thought through all the action sequences, Tiger’s bare body shot in the right angles and the attempt to make Shraddha look like a total badass girlfriend with horrendous dialogues; but is that what we expect in 2020?
While Tiger and Shraddha have resumed as the lead pair in the third instalment, Riteish, surprisingly a better actor, does little to maintain his charisma onscreen only to let Tiger shine. His over the top scream call to ‘Ronnie’ (Tiger) makes us cringe in the trailer itself. While Shroff is good at what he does, going on an entertaining fight spree, most of the stunts have been blatantly copied from DC’s Wonder Woman. For instance the slide, and the stopping of bullets with a shield done by Diana are replicated by Tiger using a car door. Yes, a car door.
In addition to going without backup to a country run by radical Islamist groups, Tiger, for obvious reasons will survive it all on his own. The trailer serves as the perfect opener for 2020s meme fest. From the shoddy plotline of kidnapping that doesn’t change through the franchise to tossing physics, Tiger has successfully entered the Salman Khan club. The rules of this club are simple - You are a result of nepotism, you need to survive in the industry no matter what, and lastly, the audience loves a good adrenaline rush, so the box office is guaranteed to bring you the bucks. Film critics don’t exist.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)