Baaghi 3 Trailer: Dear Tiger Shroff, it's time to leave this crap franchise in the cave

While Tiger and Shraddha have resumed as the lead pair in the third instalment, Riteish, surprisingly a better actor, does little to maintain his charisma onscreen only to let Tiger shine. His over the top scream call to ‘Ronnie’ (Tiger) makes us cringe in the trailer itself. While Shroff is good at what he does, going on an entertaining fight spree, most of the stunts have been blatantly copied from DC’s Wonder Woman. For instance the slide, and the stopping of bullets with a shield done by Diana are replicated by Tiger using a car door. Yes, a car door.

In addition to going without backup to a country run by radical Islamist groups, Tiger, for obvious reasons will survive it all on his own. The trailer serves as the perfect opener for 2020s meme fest. From the shoddy plotline of kidnapping that doesn’t change through the franchise to tossing physics, Tiger has successfully entered the Salman Khan club. The rules of this club are simple - You are a result of nepotism, you need to survive in the industry no matter what, and lastly, the audience loves a good adrenaline rush, so the box office is guaranteed to bring you the bucks. Film critics don’t exist.