Baaghi 3 leaked pics: Shraddha Kapoor, Tiger Shroff drive scooty on sets in Jaipur

shraddhaShraddha Kapoor had an extremely wonderful 2019 with two successful projects, back to back. The characters played by Shraddha are definitely different from one another and the actor definitely aced them all. Juggling between shoots and projects isn’t new for Shraddha and yet again, she is on a roll!

The year 2020 is also extremely packed where Shraddha has won over all the injuries and successfully completed, Street Dancer 3D shoot as well. Now, the actress is completing a part of the shoot for Baaghi 3 where she has flown to Jaipur and will be back with a bang for doing the promotions for Street Dancer 3D in full swing. Many photos from the sets of Baaghi 3 have leaked online where Shraddha is dressed in a strappy top and printed palazzos. The actress was driving a scooty while her co-star Ankita Lokhande, who plays her sister, was sitting behind her. In some other photos, Tiger Shroff was also seen driving a bike on the sets in Jaipur.

On the work front., Shraddha will be seen in Street Dancer 3D co-starring Varun Dhawan and helmed by Remo D’Souza and Baaghi 3 is directed by Ahmed Khan, opposite Tiger Shroff. Both of these movies are slated to hit the screens in 2020.