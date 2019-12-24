Baaghi 3: Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff reunited once again

After 40 days of a gruelling schedule, Tiger Shroff recently returned to Mumbai, after filming the climax of Baaghi 3 in Serbia. There’s no break, though, since a fresh Mumbai schedule awaits him. For a long time, we’ve been hearing about Tiger’s rumoured ladylove Disha Patani making a special appearance in the film. And it’s not a rumour anymore!

Disha has begun shooting for her part. In a video, we see the actress all dolled up inside her vanity van, ready to hit the floor. “It’s time for Baaghi 3,” she excitedly says. We can’t wait to catch her and Tiger shooting together now!