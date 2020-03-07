'Baaghi 3' Box Office Collection Day 1: Despite coronavirus scare, Tiger Shroff starrer gets the highest opening of 2020

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor's "Baaghi 3" hit the theatres on Friday. Despite the coronavirus outbreak, the film perfromed well at the box office. According to trade experts the film has minted an estimate of Rs 16-18 crore on day one.

Trade analyst and cinema aficionado Navneet Mundhra told The Free Press Journal, "The movie has taken a good start but not extraordinary. The mass centres are very good but big cities such as Delhi, Mumbai & Bangalore are just average. The collections in big cities were dented by Coronavirus panic as well. Hence just an average start in metro cities. Despite that. It is the best opening by any Bollywood movie in 2020 as yet. But expectations were more.. since Baaghi 2 collected Rs 25 crore on Day 1."

'Baaghi 3' is the third installment of the action-thriller franchise 'Baaghi'. It also features Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.