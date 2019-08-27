'Baadshah' actress Karishma reveals she is the only girl who has kicked Shah Rukh Khan on his bum

The popular entertaining film, Baadshah, which completes 20 years today, had an ensemble cast. Shah Rukh Khan in the leading role obviously was quite entertaining but the other actors too left a huge mark. One actor who however stood out was Karishma Jain Chhajer, niece of Baadshah’s producer Ratan Jain and daughter of Girish Jain, who played the young Sonu. She had a crucial part in the film, her chemistry with Shah Rukh was lovely and she also contributed to the film’s humour quotient.

Cut to 2019. Karishma Jain Chhajer is now 27 and quite unrecognizable. Baadshah was her first and last film and in an exclusive interview to Bollywood Hungama, she goes down memory lane and recollects moments from the sets, how she bagged the part, working with SRK and other actors, why she didn’t continue acting and a lot more.

What are your first thoughts when I say Baadshah and that it has completed 20 years? That I have grown old! Shooting for it was one of the fondest memories of my childhood. When you say ‘Baadshah’, flashes of the shoot happening run right across my eyes.

How did you bag the film?

As a kid, I was always fond of dancing. My father (Girish Jain) and Bade Papa (Ratan Jain) also knew about my passion. So we had gone for the trial of Salman Khan-Sanjay Kapoor starrer Auzaar at Gaiety-Galaxy’s Grace preview theatre. When the Hindi version of the ‘Macarena’ song ‘Dil Le Le Lena’ plays, my bade Papa, who’s always been fond of me since I am the youngest, put me on the podium at the screen and told me to dance. I performed there and Abbas and Mustan uncle saw me. Then there were a couple of more such incidents where both of them must have seen me at parties. To build confidence in me, my father used to challenge me to go and talk to celebrities at these parties, ask them how they are doing and then ask them for a picture. Also, I was kind of a notorious kid running around here and there. So when they wrote Baadshah, they felt I was perfect for the role of Sonu and asked Bade Papa who without a second thought, agreed. So yeah this is how I landed up the role since they realized that I didn’t have the fear and was open and extroverted.

Can you share some memorable moments from the sets of Baadshah?

My first scene with Shah Rukh was me and him climbing a flight of stairs when he is rescuing me from the kidnappers. The original scene was that he was supposed to lift me and climb. He had not seen me then and I was quite healthy. In the first take, he lifted me but he could climb only till half way. He then came down and told Abbas uncle, “Issscene ko thoda change kar sakte hai kya? Baby thodi si heavy hai.” He suggested that he’ll hold my hand and run up. Then there was a scene which I feel was edited from the film where both of us had to get off the stairs. We did 4-5 takes as we were not getting the timing right. And in one of the takes, I lost my balance and fell down and I took Shah Rukh also with me. My leg hit him and he got a bit hurt.