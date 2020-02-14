Bollywood

Updated on

B-town's 'IT' couple Deepika and Ranveer return from vacay to celebrate Valentine's Day at home

By FPJ Web Desk

Deepika teased her fans on social media by sharing pictures from their bae-cation

Photo by Viral Bhayani

After enjoying an exotic getaway, B-town’s ‘it’ couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are back in the bay to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

DeepVeer were spotted at the Mumbai airport this morning, making their way in fashionable couture. Deepika kept her look chic and comfy with a bright orange tank top, classic blue denim and accessorised them with white shoes and brown sunglasses.

Ranveer, unlike his out of the box fashion statements, followed his wife’s footsteps and went for a minimal outfit. He wore a white t-shirt with washed denim and red sunglasses to add that funky element he’s known for.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Earlier, Deepika teased her fans on social media by sharing pictures from their bae-cation. Under the series ‘His & Hers’, the Chhapaak actress shared a pair of slippers, umbrellas and bicycles that suggested what kind of activity the couple indulged in on their trip.

water babies...ð¦ #his&hers #vacation

On work front Deepika last appeared as an acid attack survivor in 'Chhappak'. She will next be seen in Shakun Batra’s film alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. She will also share screen space with husband Ranveer in sports drama ’83.

Singh on the other hand will also be starring in 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' and Karan Johar’s multi-starrer Takht.

