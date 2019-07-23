B-Town praises ISRO scientists for successful 'Chandrayaan 2' launch

New Delhi: With the successful launch of India's indigenous moon mission, Chandrayaan-2, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, many Bollywood celebrities stormed the social media to congratulate Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for their achievement.

Within minutes of the launch, several stars from B-town expressed their excitement and happiness over the highly-anticipated mission.

Bollywood's 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar, who will portray the role of an ISRO scientist in his next film 'Mission Mangal,' praised all the efforts of the scientist on his Twitter handle and wrote, "ISRO has yet again accomplished a mammoth feat. Salute to the team who have spent countless days ensuring the success of Chandrayaan2."