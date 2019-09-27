B-town pays tributes to Yash Chopra on his 87th birth anniversary

Bollywood celebrities paid rich tributes to legendary director and showman of Indian cinema Yash Chopra, on his 87th birth anniversary on Friday.

From sharing snaps of his films to thanking him for his great work, Bollywood stars, Arjun Kapoor, Lata Mangeshkar, Karan Johar, Vaani Kapoor and Anushka Sharma, recalled their sweetest memories with the legend.