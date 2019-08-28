B-town celebs support PM Narendra Modi's initiative to ban single-use plastic

New Delhi: After Aamir Khan voiced support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative of banning single-use plastic across the country, several Bollywood celebrities have also backed the cause.

During his recent radio address 'Mann Ki Baat' and also during the Independence Day speech, Modi had pitched for launching a "new mass movement" against single-use plastic from October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Karan Johar, in a tweet, urged every world citizen to strongly support the ban usage of single-use plastic.

"The initiative by our honourable Prime minister @narendramodi to eliminate the usage of "single use plastic "is formidable and as citizens of not just our incredible nation but also of the world we have to support this extremely important cause ....our environment defines us....." Karan tweeted.