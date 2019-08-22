Ayushmann’s fan gatecrashes his party

Ayushmann Khurrana, who is currently basking in the success of his recent releases and his National Award win, was in for a surprise when his fan gate-crashed a party. While the entire star cast of Andhdhun was busy celebrating the success of their film, a fan came dressed in yellow saree, imitating Ayushmann from the poster of his upcoming film ‘Dream Girl’ stormed through the venue holding his ‘pallu’, eager to meet his favourite superstar. Ayushmann, who is always cordial and loving towards his fan, thanked him and took pictures with the fan.

Dream Girl has been in news ever since the trailer came out — it garnered over 15 million views in less than 24 hours. The actor’s fans and critics have been lauding him for his unique and powerful choices in scripts. The film also stars Nushrat Bharucha, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Annu Kapoor and Rajesh Sharma. The film is directed by Raaj Shandilya, produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, and Aashish Singh.