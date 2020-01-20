Ayushmann shares new poster of 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan', announces trailer launch

The poster of the movie which is based on the concept of homosexuality has Jitendra Kumar dressed like a groom and Ayushmaan sitting on his lap posing for the camera.

Meanwhile, other family members, all in not-so happy-faces, are trying to drag Ayushmaan to their side.

The 35-year-old actor also let his followers know of the trailer release of the movie in the shared poster which is scheduled for Monday at 1:33 pm.

Helmed by Hitesh Kewalya and produced by Bhushan Kumar, the film is the second installment of the much-acclaimed 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' film which was released in 2017.

The film that is aimed at delivering a social message by narrating the journey of love for same-sex couples in a light-hearted manner is set to release on February 21.