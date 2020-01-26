Ayushmann Khurrana's special message to Indians on this Republic Day

It is evident that the actor wishes that his upcoming release 'Subh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' becomes the medium for societal change. The film which is a light-hearted comedy can be seen as a progressive attempt towards the acceptance of same-sex couples - an issue that continues to remain a taboo in India even after a year of its decriminalisation by the Supreme Court.

Helmed by Hitesh Kewalya and produced by Bhushan Kumar, the film is the second instalment of the much-acclaimed 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' film which was released in 2017.The romantic comedy flick with a powerful message is set to hit the big theatres on February 21.