Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' banned in UAE

Bad news for movie buffs in Dubai and the Middle East. Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar’s love story won’t be screened in those parts. Nothing personal. It’s just that films with a gay theme are automatically banned in the Middle Eastern countries.

A source from Dubai informs me, “We knew this was coming. Or, rather not coming. We really wanted to see what Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has to say, since it is the first Bollywoodfilm that normalizes a gay relationship. Sadly, all films with a gay content are banned in these parts.”