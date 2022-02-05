Ayushmann Khurrana's fan gets a tattoo of 'Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho' on arm as a token of love

Ayushmann's song 'Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho' from 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' instantly became a chartbuster when it was released.

The song was lapped up by fans and won various nominations.

The song seemed to have resonated with one of his New York based fan Nabila so deeply that she tattooed it on her hand and tagged him on a social media post.

Ayushmann who is currently shooting for 'Action Hero' in London was truly overwhelmed by this gesture.

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 05:33 PM IST