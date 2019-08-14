Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal receive special personalised wishes from Amitabh Bachchan

New Delhi: National Award winners Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana seem to be jumping with joy after the two received personalised hand-written notes from veteran actor couple Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan.

The couple sent a bouquet of flowers with a note attached wishing both the actors on their big win and adding that there were 'many more to follow'.

While this wonderful wish meant the "world" to the 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' actor, it was nothing less than a National Award to the 'Badhaai Ho' actor.

Vicky who won the award for 'Uri' expressed his happiness on an Instagram story where he wrote, "This means the world to me! Thank you Bachchan sir and Jaya ma'am."