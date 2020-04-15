Ayushmann Khurrana turns into the ‘Professor’ from Netflix’s ‘Money Heist’, plays ‘Bella Ciao’ on piano

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has expressed his desire to play the ‘Professor’ from Netflix’s popular show Money Heist or Le Casa De Papal. The actor shared a shirtless video of him playing the tune of Bella Ciao (a song that has become popular because of the show) on the piano and even wore spectacles to mimic the professor’s look.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Ayushmann wrote, “I want to be the professor. That’s why I’m wearing similar glasses and playing Bella Ciao. I want to put this out in the universe. Hello reverent filmmakers, are you on ? Please! I’m dying to do something like this. I’m itching to go on sets and work, like each and every human on this planet. We all want to go out and work. But patience is a virtue they say. Till then Bella Ciao. #MoneyHeist.”