Ayushmann Khurrana to romance Jitendra Kumar in 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan', watch teaser

We can simply say that this is the era of films where actors like Ayushmann Khurrana have time and again chosen some of the amazing characters to play on the big screen. The actor continues to give smashing performance in movies like Vicky Donor, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho, Article 15 and now Dream Girl. It was already announced that he will be playing the role of a gay man in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. It has now been confirmed that The Viral Fever’s Jitendra Kumar will be his love interest.

There were reports that the makers wanted a relatively fresh face for the role. Since Jitendra Kumar has been a known face in web space including many sketches for The Viral Fever and Kota Factory. The news was confirmed by Ayushmann when he unveiled caricature teaser of the film this morning. The actor introduced the family and their characters.

The teaser shows the family playing Kaali Gobi Cup and tossing it to each other. The cast includes Badhaai Ho couple Gajraj Rao as Shankar Tripathi, Neena Gupta as Sunaina Tripathi followed by Pankhury Awasthy as Kusum, Jitendra Kumar as Aman Tripathi, Ayushmann Khurrana as Kartik Singh, Manurishi Chaddha as Chaman Tripathi, Sunita Rajwar as Champa Tripathi, Maanvi Gagroo as Goggle Tripathi and Neeraj Singh as Keshav. He wrote, “Jeetega Pyaar Sehparivaar! #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan.”