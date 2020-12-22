Ayushmann Khurrana to essay a doctor in upcoming comedy drama ‘Doctor G’

To be directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, this film is a campus comedy drama where the main protagonist will be seen playing a doctor. It’s been a while since that has happened in Hindi films and with Ayushmann playing ‘Doctor G’, the wait is definitely going to be worth Anubhuti Kashyap, who is all set to make her feature debut with this film shares, "I am stepping into my filmmaking journey with all my passion and this project has me thrilled to be on sets. I am looking forward to working with Junglee Pictures and the ever so versatile & talented Ayushmann. This film is definitely exciting because it appeals to both the younger and the family audiences equally."

The film will be produced by Junglee Pictures, which previously rolled out Bareily Ki Barfi (2017) and Badhaai Ho (2018).

The movie ‘Doctor G’ featuring Ayushmann Khurrana as the lead protagonist is co-written and directed by Anubhuti Kashyap. She has directed dark comedy mini-series ‘Afsos’ (Amazon Prime) and acclaimed short film, ‘Moi Marjaani’.

The film is written by Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh and Saurabh Bharat, who interestingly is a doctor-turned-writer and has drawn inspiration from his medical college life experiences. Saxena, who has written films like ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ and Karan Johar’s ‘Lust Stories’, has also penned the dialogues of this film.

On work front, the actor is also shooting for his upcoming romantic drama, 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'.

Ayushmann plays an athlete in the film that also stars Vaani Kapoor.