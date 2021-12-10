Ayushmann Khurrana thanks his parents 'for all the life lessons', shares his unseen throwback photo with them

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Friday thanked his parents P. Khurrana and Poonam Khurrana for the values that they have instilled in him.

He feels these invaluable life lessons are behind his path-breaking content decisions that is changing the landscape of Hindi films and making taboo topics extremely accessible.

On the day his film 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' released in theatres, Ayushmann took to his official Instagram account and shared a throwback photo with his parents.

He wrote, "Thank you Maa and Papa for all the values and all the life lessons that you have patiently taught me. They have been and will always be with me as my guiding light. I’m blessed to have you as my parents. Love you."

Ayushmann has established himself as the poster boy of content cinema in India today. His blockbuster social entertainers have brought taboo topics out in the open for public discussion and this has earned him the tag of one of the ‘Most Influential People in the World’ by the prestigious TIME magazine.

Ayushmann’s new theatrical release, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, directed Abhishek Kapoor, aims to again trigger a national conversation on love is love as Ayushmann falls in love with a trans-woman in the film.

The film that is riding on tremendously positive reviews of critics.

Ayushmann plays a body-builder from Chandigarh in 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' and he is being unanimously praised for again backing a film with a subject that needed to be made in India.

Ayushmann has always been vocal about gender equality and 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' is a brilliant choice by him to bring this subject into national consciousness and debate.

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 06:15 PM IST