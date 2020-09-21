Ayushmann Khurrana thanks his directors who believed in him

On the occasion of World Gratitude Day, actor Ayushmann Khurrana expressed his thank you to all of his directors that he has worked with for shaping him as an artist.

Khurrana dedicated an Instagram post to all of the filmmakers he has worked with, in his career as he posted a picture of himself with all of them.

"All the directors that I have been fortunate enough to work with, have shaped me as an artiste. They have taught me incredibly important cinematic and life lessons through their work, their wisdom and their philosophy. I will forever be indebted to them," the 'Article 15' actor said.