Ayushmann Khurrana takes on the #SareeTwitter challenge with twist, shares a glimpse of his next

Ayushmann Khurrana, modern-day hero and the king of unconventional cinema, has an array of projects in the pipeline and one of them is Dream Girl starring alongside Nushrat Bharucha. The poster and teaser saw Ayushmann Khurrana donning a saree and from the looks of it, the film promises to be a quirky entertainer.
As many trends on twitter are going viral these days, Ayushmann Khurrana shared a glimpse from his film Dream Girl and joined the #SareeTwitter bandwagon. Netizens are sharing their photos in saree and the actor decided to join the trend to get us excited for his next project. “#Dreamgirl later this year. Sigh. #SareeTwitter,” he captioned the photo.
During Article 15 promotions, Ayushmann Khurrana had spoken to exclusively to Bollywood Hungama about Dream Girl and said, “Dreamgirl is really unique, really interesting because I get to wear a saree in the film. It’s about a guy who plays Sita in Ram Leela. Traditionally, in our country, we have all seen guys playing Sita, so I’m one of those. He has the unique talent of taking out voices of both male and female. It’s like a full-on commercial film.
Written and directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Dream Girl is produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Aashish Singh. It is set to release on September 13.
