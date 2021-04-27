Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap contribute to Maha CM's Relief Fund amid COVID-19 crisis

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap have offered support by contributing to the Maharashtra CM Relief Fund amid the second wave of COVID-19 wreaking havoc in the state and the entire country.

India continues to report over 3 lakh new cases daily and more than 2,000 deaths due to the virus. The pandemic has put a strain on the medical infrastructure of the country, with hospitals battling shortage of oxygen and beds.

On Tuesday, actor Ayushmann said that he has been doing every possible thing to help the people and in this hour of need, he has contributed to Maharashtra CM Relief Fund.

He posted an official statement on social media that read, "We have been in the eye of the storm since last year. This pandemic has broken our hearts, made us endure pain and suffering like never before, showed us how solidarity with one another can make us handle this humanitarian crisis. Today, again, this pandemic asks us to show fortitude, resilience and mutual support. People, across India, have stepped forward to do as much as possible for each other and Tahira and I thank each and every individual who has inspired us to do more."

"We have been constantly doing our bit to help as many people as possible and have now contributed to the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund in this hour of need. This is the time when we should come together as a community and care for each other. People need as much as possible and we can all look to do our bit as we deem fit. Tahira and Ayushmann," the statement further read.