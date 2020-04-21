Ayushmann Khurrana shares picture of daughter's birthday celebration amid lockdown

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Tuesday shared a picture of his daughter Varushka's birthday celebration amid lockdown.

The picture on Instagram features his wife Tahira Kashyap and his kids, Varushka and Virajveer.

Taking to the captions, Ayushmann wrote, "Happy bday Varushka! This quarantine is teaching us a lot. Using waste products and recycling paper for decorations for her bday. This bday will be remembered forever. [?] For more details visit @tahirakashyap 's profile." The actor has been spending quarantine time with the family and has been educating people on coronavirus via his social media handles.