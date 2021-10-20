Ayushmann Khurrana shares photo of Tahira Kashyap's Marilyn Monroe moment as she poses in a skirt in Maldives

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife, filmmaker Tahira Kashyap, are having the time of their lives in the Maldives.

Tahira and Ayushmann, one of the most-loved couples in B-Town, have been sharing photos and videos from their exotic vacation on Instagram.

On Wednesday morning, the 'Badhaai Ho' actor shared a fresh photo with Tahira and in the caption, he introduced Tahira as the late American legendary star 'Marilyn Monroe'.

Tahira had a little Marilyn Monroe flying skirt moment, which explains Ayushmann's caption. She wore a colourful top and skirt and on the other hand, Ayushmann was seen in a black tee and track pants.

Moments after he shared the post, fans and several film industry colleagues took to the comments section and showered praises on the couple.

"Hotties," actress Amruta Khanvilkar commented. Others including Pragya Kapoor, Ruchika Kapoor, Aalim Hakim and others also reacted to his post.

Check out some more posts from their Maldives diaries:

Ayushmann and Tahira, who are childhood sweethearts, celebrated 20 years of togetherness in March. After dating for several years, they got married in 2008 and have two children - Varushka and son Virajveer.

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 11:27 AM IST