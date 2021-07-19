Ayushmann Khurrana shares his first look from 'Doctor G'; film goes on floors

Ayushmann told ETimes that the subject of 'Doctor G' is very close to him and it is an honour for him to portray a doctor on the screen for the first time.

The film also features actress Rakul Preet Singh. Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, 'Doctor G' is a medical campus comedy drama, which has the two actors playing doctors.

While Ayushmann will be playing the role of Dr Uday Gupta, Rakul will be seen as Dr Fatima, a medical student who plays Ayushmann's senior in the film.

The film has been written by Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh and Saurabh Bharat and also features Shefali Shah in a crucial role.

Ayushmann headed to Bhopal last week to commence the shoot of the film. Reportedly, he will shoot for over a month in the central Indian city.

In December, Ayushmann had announced the film with a photo of himself posing with the script of the movie. This marks Ayushmann's third collaboration with Junglee Pictures, after 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' and 'Badhaai Ho'.

Apart from 'Doctor G', Ayushmann has several upcoming projects in his kitty including 'Anek' and 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'.