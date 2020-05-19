Ayushmann Khurrana shares first glimpse of 'Gulabo Sitabo' featuring Amitabh Bachchan

Ayushmann Khurrana on Tuesday shared the first glimpse of his Amitabh Bachchan co-starrer upcoming flick 'Gulabo Sitabo.'

The 35-year-old star put out the glimpse of his flick that features a voice-over introducing two goats as Gulabo and Sitabo as they bleat in the backdrop. The voice-over goes, "Pehle Sabko Namaste Kariye, Salaam Kariye, Sasriyaakaal kariye."

It then introduces Gulabo and Sitabo saying, "Yeh hai Gubalo aur yeh bhayi sitabo hain...Ye rehne wali hai Hazratganj wali... aur yeh ameendabad wali gadbadjhaale ki rehne wali hai...Chandani Chowk ki rehne wali... Ye badi hoshiyaar hai, woh badi chaalak hai, and the clip concludes with the goats bleating again with the title of the flick - 'Gulabo Sitabo, Ek Priceless Jodi.'

Ayushmann teased the trailer of 'Gulabo Sitabo' in the caption accompanying the post. He wrote, "Hoshiyaari aur chalaaki ki ek priceless jodi Trailer out soon. Catch #GiboSiboOnPrime on June 12 for its World Premiere, @primevideoin.

The teaser of the flick got viewed by more than 1.2 lakh followers within an hour of being posted.