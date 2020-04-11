Ayushmann Khurrana salutes frontline warriors fighting against coronavirus with heartfelt poem; watch video

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana has expressed his gratitude to the COVID-19 frontline warriors reciting a poem he wrote for them.

"This is for all the Frontline Warriors -- fighting for us, saving us, risking their lives for us and our families against coronavirus," he tweeted along with the video.

"Have written these words to express my gratitude. I salute you. India salutes you. Jai Hind," he added.

He starts the poem by highlighting the plight of a shop owner, and people residing in the buildings which have been sealed amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Through the poem, he stressed that the situation is a "collective karma of humankind".