Ayushmann Khurrana reveals what kind of films he doesn’t want to do

In a recent interview, the actor opened up on the kind of films he will never do. Now, it’s a crucial thing for an artist to know what stands opposite to his values. Ayushmann says he is all in for progressive films but will never be a part of regressive cinema. He cited the example of Dream Girl, which, despite being set on the backdrop of 90’s, was never out of context.

That’s a good thing to come from a popular actor, given that we’re fighting tons of regressive values in cinema as well as other walks of life right now!