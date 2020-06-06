Ayushmann Khurrana reveals he wants to play a negative character like 'Joker'; shares an 'incredible artwork'

Ayushmann Khurrana always wanted to play a negative character like joker, the actor has revealed in his latest Instagram post.

Ayushmann shared a painting by artist Swapnil Pawar that depicts the actor in the "Joker" avatar on Instagram. This painting is a part of the artist's "Just Imagine" series where other Bollywood actors also feature.

Ayushmann appreciated the work of art and expressed his desire to essay the iconic villain from the world of "Batman". Earlier this year, Joaquin Phoenix won the Best Actor award at the Oscars for his titular role in the Todd Phillips' much-acclaimed blockbuster, "Joker". In 2009, Heath Ledger won an Oscar as Best Supporting Actor playing Joker in Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight".

"Do I really look like a guy with a plan? You know what I am? I'm a dog chasing cars. I wouldn't know what to do with one if I caught it ... I'm an Agent of Chaos!" - Sinister, menacing, evil, cold, conniving yet brilliant, genius - have always thought of playing a negative character like Joker. Thank you @swapnilmpawar for reading my mind and this incredible artwork!" wrote Ayushmann in his Instagram post.