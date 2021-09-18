Ayushmann Khurrana reveals he reads every fan letter: 'It makes me strive harder as an artiste'

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is known for choosing scripts that challenge societal stereotypes, recently revealed that he has been storing every hand-written letter that he has received from his fans.

Sharing his appreciation for the letters, Ayushmann said, "I remember writing and posting letters while growing up and even now I prefer writing and leaving letters for my loved ones. It's an old-world charm that really fascinates me. I'm truly overwhelmed that I receive handwritten letters from my well-wishers."

Recently, the 'Badhaai Ho' actor took to his Instagram Story and shared pictures of many lovely hand-written letters that he had received from his fans and thanked them individually.

Here are a few excerpts from the letters: "I wonder can I ever get enough of your Art !!!!," wrote a fan.

"Keep inspiring and educating us," penned another.

Talking about the "immense joy" these letters bring to him, the actor added, "I make it a point to read each of them. Their love inspires me. Some also give me very constructive feedback and that helps me understand how they are perceiving my work. These letters bring me immense joy and make me strive harder as an artiste."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann recently wrapped up the shooting of his film 'Doctor G'. The upcoming movie, which also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah in pivotal roles, will be based on a campus of a medical institute.

Apart from 'Doctor G', Ayushmann will also be seen in 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' directed by Abhishek Kapoor and 'Anek' helmed by Anubhav Sinha.

