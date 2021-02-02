Ayushmann Khurrana reunites with Anubhav Sinha for action-thriller 'Anek'

Mumbai: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Tuesday announced his second collaboration with filmmaker Anubhav Sinha titled "Anek".

The film, currently being shot in the North East, is reportedly an action-thriller and renuites the duo after the 2019's critically-acclaimed "Article 15", which revolved around the caste divide in the country.

Khurrana took to Instagram to share his look from the film.

"Excited to be collaborating with Anubhav Sinha sir. Again. #ANEK. Here's presenting my look as Joshua produced by @anubhavsinhaa and #Bhushankumar," he captioned a picture with Sinha, holding a clapboard.