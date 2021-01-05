Ayushmann Khurrana is back in Mumbai to sign a 'big' project

After spending six months in his hometown Chandigarh, actor Ayushmann Khurrana is back in Mumbai. According to a rumour, apparently the actor is back in town to sign and start a big project which is supposed to roll out soon.

Ayushmann, who has emerged as one of the phenomenal actors of modern Bollywood and is being hailed as the poster boy of content cinema, has maintained that he has discovered some outstanding projects during the pandemic and he can’t wait to announce them.

A trade source reveals, “It is a big project that will stand out because of its insanely good story-telling. As we now know about Ayushmann, this project will also have a very strong script and he was completely bowled over by it. It will see him collaborating with one of the best film-makers in Indian cinema today. Things are being kept under wraps but we expect an announcement soon because Ayushmann has personally flown down for this.”

Khurrana who has three projects in his kitty for 2021 says, “I will have three releases in 2021 and my intent with these releases is to bring people back to the theatres.” As of now we know that his next two films are Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Doctor G. Let’s hope Ayushmann announces the third film soon!