Ayushmann Khurrana, Disha Patani set the ramp ablaze as showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week

New Delhi: The ongoing star-studded Lakme Fashion Week witnessed some of the Bollywood's style icons who graced the ramp by putting their best fashion foot forward.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Disha Patani turned showstopper for ace designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, who returned to the LFW stage after 15 years.

Disha stole the show with her blue metallic gown with a front slit and completing her looks with smoky eyes. Her open straight locks added more glamour to her looks.