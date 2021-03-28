Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates Irrfan Khan's double win at 66th Filmfare Awards, dedicates poem for late actor

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Sunday penned a note in memory of the late actor Irrfan who was posthumously honoured with the Best Actor in a Leading Role and Lifetime Achievement Award for his last release 'Angrezi Medium'.

The 'Badhaai ho' actor, who got the opportunity to meet Irrfan's son Babil at the Filmfare Awards on Saturday, took to his Instagram handle and shared a photo of a mural of the late actor along with a heartfelt note.

He wrote, "This is somewhere in Bandra. But he is somewhere resting in peace. Celebrating his double win. Forever Irfan! Best Actor (male) and the lifetime achievement award! I had the honour of presenting this @filmfare award to @babil.i.k. Met this beautiful boy for the first time. Would see him do well in future. "