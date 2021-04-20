Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates 9 years of Vicky Donor, says 'can still feel release day rush'

On the ninth anniversary of his debut film Vicky Donor, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana revealed he was jittery about the reaction that he would receive from the audience as an unconventional hero.

"It’s been nine years but it definitely seems like it happened yesterday. I can still feel the rush I felt on release day, nine years back. I was confident of the script but very jittery about the response that I would get from audiences as a lead actor," Ayushmann said.

He recalled how his family kept telling him that the audience would welcome him because he had put in his best.

"I remember all the phone calls with my family and friends, how they kept telling me that audiences would welcome me because I have put in my best. I was an outsider just starting to write my own destiny and I was thrilled with the prospect of what life had in store for me. I owe so much to Vicky Donor."

Ayushmann credited director Shoojit Sircar for his fantastic debut that became a runaway success at the box office. He said, "I owe everything to Shoojit Sircar for his vision and trust in me as an actor. I owe it to Ronnie Lahiri and Juhi Chaturvedi. It was a film that was trying to change the language of cinema in India and I’m so proud to have been a part of it."

The actor further stated that the success of Vicky Donor told him that audiences want to see a new hero on screen.

"It’s a film that told me to dream, to be bold, to be gutsy and risky about content choices and most importantly told me that audiences want to see a different form of heroism on screen. They want something real, relatable, endearing and they want to see good cinema that has clutter breaking stories," Ayushmann said.

"Vicky Donor’s incredible success helped me stay on course to continuously disrupt the industry narrative with my choice of cinema and I can assure you that I will constantly try doing so through my brand of storytelling," the actor added.