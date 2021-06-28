Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates 2 years of 'Article 15', says 'need such films to pull back people to theatres'

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Article 15' released today two years ago. The actor was widely appreciated for his portrayal of ASP Ayan Ranjan.

As the film clocked two years today, Ayushmann opened up about working on the project.

The actor, while speaking about 'Article 15', also said that he feels that superlative content will be the driving force to bring people back to theatres post-pandemic.

Ayushmann, who is known for portraying diverse roles with perfection, said, "Article 15 is a special film in my filmography and I can't thank Anubhav Sinha sir for giving me one of the most cherished films of my career. It was an eye-opening film for me and helped me see things from a different lens."

He added, "We will need films like Article 15, with its superlative content, to pull people back to theatres."