Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates '125 years of togetherness' on wedding anniversary with Tahira

As he completed 12 years of married life with his author wife Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Sunday dubbed it as their "125 years of togetherness".

The Vicky Donor actor took to Instagram to mark the special day and to appreciate his childhood sweetheart who is now his wife.

He posted a love-soaked picture of himself with Tahira where is seen enjoying a piggyback ride on him and complimented the post with an equally adorable caption.

"Celebrating 125 years of togetherness. May be more. Coz I know that I know you from centuries and time immemorial. This bond can't be limited to this lifetime," the 36-year-old actor wrote.

"You're my companion, lover, personal stand up comedian, life coach and above all my best friend. I want to grow old with you. I know it'll be a lot of fun. Sigh. Happy anniversary @tahirakashyap Umm," he added.