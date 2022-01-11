Ayushmann Khurrana buys home worth Rs 19.3 crore in Mumbai's Lokhandwala Complex: Report

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana joins celebs, who have recently invested in property in Mumbai. The ‘Dream Girl’ actor has shelled a whopping amount of Rs 19.3 crore to purchase two apartments at Andheri’s Lokhandwala Complex.

According to a report by Money Control, Ayushmann’s new address in the maximum city is at the 20th floor of Windsor Grande Residences. The apartment is spread across 4,027 sq ft and is aided with four car parking spaces.

Besides that, his brother and actor Aparshakti has also purchased an apartment in the same complex for Rs 7.25 crore.

Back in 2020, the Khurrana brothers had co-purchased a house in Panchkula worth Rs 9 crore, for their family that resides in Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana is currently basking in the success of his recent theatrical release 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' which was released on December 10 in cinemas.

Ayushmann plays a body-builder from Chandigarh in 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'. The film aims to trigger a national conversation on 'love is love' as Ayushmann falls in love with a trans-woman (played by Vaani Kapoor) in the film.

Ayushmann, who tackled the sensitive issue of transgender inclusivity in the film, said, "I'm drawn to unique content, to scripts that have heart and soul, to subjects that I feel are important to be backed. I never choose a film thinking about how much conversation it will generate. I'm essentially an artiste who is trying to entertain people first with the best films. Generating conversation is a by-product of the quality of script that comes my way."

Apart from this, he will soon be seen in much-anticipated projects including 'Doctor G', 'Action Hero', and 'Anek'.

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 11:08 AM IST