Ayushmann Khurrana Birthday special: Check out his doting dad moments with kids

Ayushmann Khurrana is a actor who has proved himself as an versatile actor. He has always grabbed many eyeballs with the kind of films that he had opted for. He is one of the most talented and successful actors in the industry.

Ayushmann tied the knot with his childhood friend and long time girlfriend Tahira Kashyap in November 2008. They have been a great support system for each other.

He is blessed with two kids Virajveer and Varushka. Ayushmann is a brilliant father and husband. He is often seen spending cheerishable moments with his family despite being busy with his projects. His bond with kids and his wife Tahira is commendable. He is seen to be available for his kids on all important occasions.

Ayushmann Khurrana is celebrating his 37th birthday on 14th September 2021. Here are some of the best moments he shared with his kids.

The actor welcomed the New year with his family. This is an adorable picture shared by him.

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

Ayushmann Khurrana is seen celebrating the Christmas Eve with his family. They do not miss to treasure any happy moments . The actor made sure that his kids are his first priority.

Loading View on Instagram

The quarantine time is well spend by the Mr. Khurrana. He indulged himself with the decoration work for his daughter's birthday, learning to make the best out of waste.

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

Ayushmann shared this picture on Father's Day with a caption ''#Father's Day gives me goals. I'm not that ambitious. These two give me ambition to be their true hero'.

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

Ayushmann noticed his son being just like him. Recently on his birthday he said, he could see his reflection in him. The kind of observation he has about his children, can only be achieved with the pure love and dedication he shares towards his children.

Loading View on Instagram

Ayushamann Khurrana is indeed an amazing actor and best husband and father for his children.

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 03:57 PM IST