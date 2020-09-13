Ayushmann Khurrana birthday special: 'AndhaDhun', 'Badhaai Ho' and more, must-watch movies of the hit machine of Bollywood

National Award-winning actor Ayushmann Khurrana, also known as the hit machine of Bollywood, is celebrating his 36th birthday on September 14, Monday. The 'Badhaai Ho' actor has not only delivered back-to-back hits but has also managed to win hearts with his phenomenal performances in films like 'Article 15', 'AdhaDhun', 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' and more.
On Ayushmann's birthday, take a look at the must-watch movies of the actor:
Gulabo Sitabo
In 'Gulabo Sitabo', scripted by Juhi Chaturvedi, the actor plays Mirza, landlord of an old dilapidated 'haveli' in the heart of Lucknow, named Fatima Mahal, while Ayushmann Khurrana is his shrewd tenant, Baankey. Their situation is akin to that of Tom and Jerry, with witty banter adding to the quirk factor of the script.
The film, produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, premiered worldwide on Amazon Prime Video.
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan
The film revolves around Karthik (Ayushmann) and Aman (Jitendra). The road to achieving a happy ending is a little too rough for two guys Kartik and Aman. While Aman's family tries hard to battle his love for Kartik, Kartik isn't prepared to step back until he marries Aman.
Bala
The film also starring Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam in the lead role is based on premature balding. Ayushmann is seen playing the role of a guy who suffers from the condition and revolves around his love life struggles and how he gets demotivated because of his looks.
The film is helmed by 'Stree' director Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan. It also stars Javed Jaffery and Saurabh Shukla in supporting roles.
AndhaDhun
The film, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte, was released on October 5, 2018 and did stellar business in India.
Sriram Raghavan directorial, featured Ayushmann as a blind man. The edge-of-the-seat thriller about a blind pianist, which was dubbed as 2018’s best Hindi film by critics, was widely appreciated.
Dream Girl
'Dream Girl' is Ayushmann Khurrana’s career’s biggest opener, surpassing the weekend collection of 'Badhaai Ho'.
Apart from Ayushmann, Anu Kapoor is seen playing the role of the lead actor's father while Nushrat Bharucha is seen romancing the actor. Backed by Ekta Kapoor, the film is helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and had hit the screens on September 13.
Presented by Balaji Telefilms and distributed by ZEE Studios Internationa, the film narrates a love story with a quirky twist. Ayushmann plays role of a guy with the talent of impersonating a woman's voice. The film captures all the conflicts that comes with the situation in a witty way.
Badhaai Ho
In October 2018, Ayuhsmann gave two back to back hits with 'Andhadhun' and 'Badhaai Ho'. The latter, directed by Amit Sharma, tackled a pretty interesting tale that was loved by the masses.
Directed by Amit Sharma, Badhaai Ho also starred Sanya Malhotra, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles. Revolving around a family wherein a middle-aged woman accidentally conceives a child again, the film had many layers to it and was loved by the audience and the critics alike
In his upcoming project, Ayushmann will be seen playing a cross functional athlete in an upcoming film. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, it is pitched as a progressive love story. The yet-untitled film is set in north India and its shooting schedule will begin in October.
