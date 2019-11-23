Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao set the dance floor on fire at Bala success bash; WATCH

Ayuhsmann Khuranna and Rajkummar Rao set the dance floor on fire with their bromance at the Bala’s success bash.

Ayushmann Khurrana's latest outing 'Bala' has been unstoppable at the box-office and the star threw a success bash to celebrate his 7th consecutive hit.

Ayushmann’s close friends and other team members accompanied him for the celebrations. One of the attendees was Ayushamnn’s 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' co-star, Rajkummar Rao.

Ayushmann and Rajkummar set the dance floor ablaze with their bromance. The two were seen in 'Barelleily Ki Barfi' last year and has since shared a great bond. Rajkummar Rao attended the success bash of Ayushmann Khuranna’s Bala with his ladylove Patralekhaa. Kriti Sanon and her sister Nupur Sanon were also present at the happening party.