Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha to recreate Marathi song ‘Dhagala Lagli Kala’ in Dream Girl

Ayushmann Khurrana has piqued the audience’s interest with his upcoming film, Dream Girl. The actor has once again taken up an interesting and quirky role. With two songs that have already been released, the lead actors Ayushmann and Nushrat Bharucha will be recreating the song ‘Dhagala Lagli Kala’ in the film.
The song picturized on Dada Kondke and Usha Chauhan in Marathi film, Bot Lavin Tithe Gudguliyan had a chartbuster. It is being recreated by Meet Bros who will also sing along with Jyotica Tangri. The new recreation has amazing Marathi beats along with the rap part that Meet Bros have sung themselves. It has live guitars and electronic programs along with it.
Director Raaj Shandiliyaa said that the song has been iconic and people have danced to the tunes. He said that it was Ekta Kapoor‘s idea to recreate it since Ganesh Chaturthi festival is right around the corner. The song will widen the scope beyond communities and will serve as the good promotional track.
Boasting of a crackling ensemble cast of Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrat Bharucha, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Nidhi Bisht, Rajesh Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee and Raj Bhansali, Dream Girl is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, and is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms. It is all set to release on 13th September 2019.