Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha to recreate Marathi song ‘Dhagala Lagli Kala’ in Dream Girl

Ayushmann Khurrana has piqued the audience’s interest with his upcoming film, Dream Girl. The actor has once again taken up an interesting and quirky role. With two songs that have already been released, the lead actors Ayushmann and Nushrat Bharucha will be recreating the song ‘Dhagala Lagli Kala’ in the film.

The song picturized on Dada Kondke and Usha Chauhan in Marathi film, Bot Lavin Tithe Gudguliyan had a chartbuster. It is being recreated by Meet Bros who will also sing along with Jyotica Tangri. The new recreation has amazing Marathi beats along with the rap part that Meet Bros have sung themselves. It has live guitars and electronic programs along with it.