Ayushmann Khurrana- A hero who easily connects with the audience

As the witty, dapper TV host who leap-frogged onto the silver screen and made it his own, Ayushmann (Nishant) Khurrana’s career-graph may seem like a never ending honeymoon with a beloved audience in tow.

But there obviously has been a lot of hard work behind the seemingly easy transitions across multiple mediums in a career that appears to be shooting right into the stratosphere.

Bollywood has rarely experienced a hero who has had such an easygoing connect with the audience. Be it his eclectic style or triumphant essays of characters that most established actors would frown upon, the 35-year-old Khurrana has literally charged up the Bollywood firmament with his unparalleled daring and chutzpah.