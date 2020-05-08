Ayushmann as Professor, Shah Rukh as Berlin, Ranveer as Denver: ‘Money Heist’ director picks actors for Indian remake

Netflix’s Money Heist or otherwise known as La Casa De Papel is a Spanish crime drama that gained popularity amid the coronavirus lockdown. Touted as one of the best shows by binge-watchers across the world, some wonder if the show will be remade in India. Earlier there were reports of Shah Rukh Khan sealing the deal for a Hindi remake. However the actor refuted reports stating, “Nothing’s been offered to me but I am a television actor. To me, platforms don’t matter.”
Recently, Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo, in an interview, shared which Indian actors would be suitable if the show was to be made into a desi version. He asserted that the Professor can be essayed by Tamil actor Vijay and/or Ayushmann Khurrana. He further mentions Ajith Kumar as Bogota, SRK as Berlin, Ranveer Singh as Denver, Mahesh Babu as Tamayo and Suriya as Suarez.
Not to mention, Ayushmann Khurrana even expressed his desire to play the Professor. The actor shared a shirtless video of him playing the tune of Bella Ciao (a song that has become popular because of the show) on the piano and even wore spectacles to mimic the professor’s look.
Sharing the video on Instagram, Ayushmann wrote, “I want to be the professor. That’s why I’m wearing similar glasses and playing Bella Ciao. I want to put this out in the universe. Hello reverent filmmakers, are you on ? Please! I’m dying to do something like this. I’m itching to go on sets and work, like each and every human on this planet. We all want to go out and work. But patience is a virtue they say. Till then Bella Ciao. #MoneyHeist.”
Money Heist revolves around eight thieves and a criminal mastermind – Professor, who manipulates the police to carry out his plan. The show is Netflix’s most watched non-English language series since it is an original it is only available on the Streaming platform.
