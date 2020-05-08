Ayushmann as Professor, Shah Rukh as Berlin, Ranveer as Denver: ‘Money Heist’ director picks actors for Indian remake

Netflix’s Money Heist or otherwise known as La Casa De Papel is a Spanish crime drama that gained popularity amid the coronavirus lockdown. Touted as one of the best shows by binge-watchers across the world, some wonder if the show will be remade in India. Earlier there were reports of Shah Rukh Khan sealing the deal for a Hindi remake. However the actor refuted reports stating, “Nothing’s been offered to me but I am a television actor. To me, platforms don’t matter.”

Recently, Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo, in an interview, shared which Indian actors would be suitable if the show was to be made into a desi version. He asserted that the Professor can be essayed by Tamil actor Vijay and/or Ayushmann Khurrana. He further mentions Ajith Kumar as Bogota, SRK as Berlin, Ranveer Singh as Denver, Mahesh Babu as Tamayo and Suriya as Suarez.