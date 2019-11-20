Ayushamann starrer 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' wraps up Benaras schedule

While the first instalment followed the story of a man suffering from erectile dysfunction, the second one will see a homosexual love story and the 'Article 15' actor will be seen romancing Jitendra Kumar.

Earlier in September, Ayushmann shared a motion poster of the feature introducing every character. The actor will be seen reuniting with his 'Badhaai Ho' parents Gajrao Rao and Neena Gupta.

Also starring in the film are Pankhuri, Manushri Chaddha, Maanvi Gagroo and Neeraj Singh in pivotal roles.

The film also underwent a date change as its release was scheduled earlier to February 21 next year from March 13.

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, it is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Anand L Rai, who has also produced the prequel.