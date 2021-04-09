Ayesha Takia Birthday Special: Where is the 'Wanted' actress now?

Ayesha Takia Azmi is an Indian former actress known for her work in Hindi films. Ayesha was born on 10 April 1986, in Mumbai, India.
Her father is a Hindu and her mother is a Gujarati Muslim.
She went to St. Anthony's Girls High School, Chembur. Her career began at the age of 13, she started off as a model appearing in the "I am a Complan Boy! I am a Complan Girl!" campaign.
She then later starred in Falguni Pathak's "Meri Chunar Udd Udd Jaye" music video. She was then noticed by Bollywood and got a few film offers. She made her debut in Taarzan: The Wonder Car for which she won the Filmfare Best Debut Award in 2004. She has also acted in renowned films like 'Soch Na Tha', 'Dor' and 'Wanted'.
Wanted was her most recent hit. She starred in this movie with Salman Khan. It emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of 2009 and her role in the film received positive reviews.
Ayesha also took on a role in a Telugu film 'Super'. In 2012, she hosted the only season of music-reality show Sur Kshetra.
In 2009, Ayesha chose to take the plunge and get married to Farhan Azmi who is the son of Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi.
She had been dating Farhan since four years. Many believed that she was making a huge mistake as her career was off to a great start. But Ayesha was confident and went ahead with her decision. She was then blessed with a baby boy in 2013 who the couple named Mikhail Azmi.
She still continued to make headlines as her father-in-law made unacceptable comments against rape victims saying that they should be punished as well.
She publicly denounced him. There were rumours that she had undergone lip-surgery when a picture of her featuring extra plump lips hit the internet. However, she said that these were all rumours and not at all true.
Takia is very active on social media, especially Twitter and has been a supporter for Wildlife Protection. In a public statement, she stated she is a vegan while posing for a vegan ad for Peta India.
She is very happy at where she is in life and partakes in painting and reading books now that she is longer involved in films.
