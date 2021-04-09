Ayesha Takia Birthday Special: Where is the 'Wanted' actress now?

Ayesha Takia Azmi is an Indian former actress known for her work in Hindi films. Ayesha was born on 10 April 1986, in Mumbai, India.

Her father is a Hindu and her mother is a Gujarati Muslim.

She went to St. Anthony's Girls High School, Chembur. Her career began at the age of 13, she started off as a model appearing in the "I am a Complan Boy! I am a Complan Girl!" campaign.

She then later starred in Falguni Pathak's "Meri Chunar Udd Udd Jaye" music video. She was then noticed by Bollywood and got a few film offers. She made her debut in Taarzan: The Wonder Car for which she won the Filmfare Best Debut Award in 2004. She has also acted in renowned films like 'Soch Na Tha', 'Dor' and 'Wanted'.