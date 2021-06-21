Ayesha Shroff shares a childhood picture of 'fat kid' Krishna; latter reacts

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha shared an adorable throwback picture featuring the action superstar and her daughter Krishna Shroff.

The picture shows Tiger laying in bed with his eyes closed while Krishna looks at him.

Ayesha captioned the post as, “Sincere apologies to Tiger and Kishu but I HAD to share this adorable pic! the best part is that feeling is even stronger today I love you my angels."

Krishna commented on the post stating, "Yup, that fat kid still lives inside me and is screaming to get out."

"Damn, glow up of the year goes to me for REAL though. Actually, I gotta give props to Tigs as well... Ageing like fiiine wine." she added.