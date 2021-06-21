Ayesha Shroff shares a childhood picture of 'fat kid' Krishna; latter reacts

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha shared an adorable throwback picture featuring the action superstar and her daughter Krishna Shroff.
The picture shows Tiger laying in bed with his eyes closed while Krishna looks at him.
Ayesha captioned the post as, “Sincere apologies to Tiger and Kishu but I HAD to share this adorable pic! the best part is that feeling is even stronger today I love you my angels."
Krishna commented on the post stating, "Yup, that fat kid still lives inside me and is screaming to get out."
"Damn, glow up of the year goes to me for REAL though. Actually, I gotta give props to Tigs as well... Ageing like fiiine wine." she added.
Krishna underwent an epic body transformation, and is now one of the hottest star kids to follow on social media. The proof is in her back-to-back pictures flaunting bikinis that made her followers go gaga.
Earlier, during an interview with Bollywood Life, Krishna said, “When I was younger, he was definitely a lot more protective, like most elder brothers are. When I came back from college in 2013 so the two years that we spent away from each other kind of brought us closer. We're spending a lot of time together. So now he is more like my best friend. We share everything with each other. It’s all casual and chill. We give each other advice.”
Tiger completed seven years in Bollywood in May. Tiger stepped into films with the 2014 release "Heropanti". His notable films include the "Baaghi", "Student Of The Year 2" and "War".
His upcoming slate of work includes "Heropanti 2" and "Ganapath".