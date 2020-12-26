Ayat Sharma turns 1: These pics, videos of Salman Khan's niece are too cute to handle

Actor Salman Khan's beloved sister Arpita Khan and her husband Ayush Sharma were blessed with a baby girl on December 27, 2019.
Last year, actor and father of the baby girl, Aayush had taken to Instagram to share the good news and written, "We've been blessed with a beautiful baby girl. Thank you so much for all the love and blessings for Ayat Sharma."
As she turns one on Sunday, here are some of her most adorable pictures and videos:
Earlier this year, the 'Dabangg' actor's sister had taken to Instagram to pen a sweet noe for Salman. Sharing a picture of Ayat and her mamu, she wrote, "There’s nothing in this world that scared me & the only reason was I knew I had you by my side & you would never let anything happen to me. Now Ayat has been blessed with the same security. These hands are god sent. Overwhelmed, grateful & thankful for @beingsalmankhan & my amazing mom @salmakhan1942 two people who only have love to give."
