Ayan Mukerji shares BTS photos of Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan from 'Brahmastra' shoot

Bollywood filmmaker Ayan Mukerji treated fans with several behind-the-scenes photos of actors Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor from their highly anticipated film 'Brahmastra'.

Ayan shared the photos on his official Instagram account on Monday.

In one of the pictures, Ranbir and Big B can be seen talking to each other while standing against a scenic view.

In another photo, Ranbir and Ayan can be seen having a conversation during the shoot of the film.

"Flashes of Time! #steppingoutofacocoon #thetimefeelsright #brahmastra," Ayan captioned the post.

Fans became extremely excited after seeing the BTS images.

"Can't wait for the film," a netizen commented. "Woaah. Eagerly waiting," another one wrote.

'Brahmastra' also features Ranbir's ladylove, actress Alia Bhatt, south megastar Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

The release date of the film has not been revealed yet. However, according to a report in Pinkvilla, producer Karan Johar, Disney India and the entire team of 'Brahmastra' have finally zeroed in on a release date and the film is targeting a September 9, 2022, release.

Also, the makers are expected to make an official announcement in the next few weeks.

Ever since the film was announced a couple of years ago, all eyes have been on Ayan Mukerji’s ambitious mega-budget movie.

'Brahmastra' is said to be an amalgamation of science-fiction and occultism. It is billed as a three-film series and the first part will see Ranbir play Shiva, a man with special powers.

The fantasy adventure will release in five languages -- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 05:23 PM IST