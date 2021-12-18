Ayan Mukerji reveals he stopped Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor from stepping out together for four years - here's why

The much-awaited film of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will hit the big screens on September 9, 2022, the makers announced earlier this week.

The intriguing first look motion poster of Ranbir, who plays the lead role in the film, was also unveiled recently.

During Brahmastra's poster launch event, director Ayan Mukerji revealed that there are delays in the couple's life because of him. He also said that he never wanted anyone to see Ranbir and Alia as a couple before his film hit the screens.

"When we started our film, I thought this is the best casting- Ranbir and Alia, powerhouses. It was just too good. Then Ranbir and Alia became very good friends, then very very very good friends in life, then more than friends. So then, I didn't want the whole world to see them for these 4 years. I didn't want anyone to see them till my film had not come out," Ayan said, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

"So, a lot of things haven’t happened in their lives because every time they went out together, I would be sitting at the back saying 'you all are ruining my film. Please don't go anywhere.' It feels good now that we can share them," the filmmaker added.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Karan Johar, who is backing the project then commented on Ayan's statement. He said, "Ayan is very protective about this pair. But, I think he is has lost leverage. Had he come out with this film a few years ago then keeping them under wraps would have been a good idea. Unfortunately, you can't curb love that long. At its heart, it's a love story."

Alia and Ranbir love story reportedly began on the sets of 'Brahmastra' back in 2017 when they kicked off shooting.

Published on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 03:20 PM IST